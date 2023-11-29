News you can trust since 1837
Man accused of assaulting nurse and paramedic at Lancaster hospital

A Lancaster man is due in court charged with assaulting a nurse and a paramedic at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:04 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 11:05 GMT
Ian Gregson, 48, of Fife Street, Lancaster is charged with assaulting a nurse and a paramedic at the RLI on November 27 and assaulting two other people on the same date at Lancaster.

He is also charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises on November 27.

He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today, (Wednesday).