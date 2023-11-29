Man accused of assaulting nurse and paramedic at Lancaster hospital
A Lancaster man is due in court charged with assaulting a nurse and a paramedic at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
Ian Gregson, 48, of Fife Street, Lancaster is charged with assaulting a nurse and a paramedic at the RLI on November 27 and assaulting two other people on the same date at Lancaster.
He is also charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises on November 27.
He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today, (Wednesday).