Man, 55, fined over £600 for being drunk and disorderly at Lancaster railway station
A 55-year-old man who was arrested at Lancaster railway station in December for being drunk and disorderly has been sentenced at court.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
British Transport Police said the man was fined £660, and ordered to pay court costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £264, a total of £1,174.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: #CourtResult - A 55-year old male who was #arrested at #Lancaster in December for being drunk & disorderly has just been sentenced
at court: £660 fine, £250 costs £264 surcharge.
"That’s a grand total of £1,174.”