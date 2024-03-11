Man, 55, fined over £600 for being drunk and disorderly at Lancaster railway station

A 55-year-old man who was arrested at Lancaster railway station in December for being drunk and disorderly has been sentenced at court.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Mar 2024, 10:21 GMT
British Transport Police said the man was fined £660, and ordered to pay court costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £264, a total of £1,174.

"That’s a grand total of £1,174.”