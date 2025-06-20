Man, 53, jailed after sexually exploiting women across the North West

A man has been jailed today for his involvement in the sexual exploitation and trafficking of women.

Laszlo Matus, 53, from Hungary, conspired with the previously sentenced Melinda Petrovics 35, and Attila Angyal 43, to control women, transporting them across the North West and forcing them to carry out sexual acts with strangers for money.

Determined to ensure Matus also faced justice for this crime, prosecutors obtained a warrant to have him extradited from Austria to face justice in the UK.

Alan Richardson, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: “Laszlo Matus played a key part in a sophisticated operation to sexually exploit and traffic women by coercing them and facilitating their travel across the country so that they’d carry out sexual acts with strangers for money.

Scales of justice.

“Matus appeared to be living with the women, monitoring their daily movements and received direct payments in exchange for the services provided by the women.

“Now all their exploiters have been brought to justice, I hope the women can begin to move on with their lives.”

The women involved, who were coerced by financial dependence, intimidation and the use of both violence and threats of violence, have suffered greatly.

The CPS worked with officers from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit to piece together the various strands of evidence including eyewitness testimony, CCTV footage, cell site data and phone evidence, to build a strong case.

On May 20 2025, Matus was found guilty of conspiracy to control prostitution, conspiracy to arrange travel of another with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to convert criminal property.

He was jailed on June 20 2025 at Bolton Crown Court for seven years.