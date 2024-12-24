Man, 47, arrested on M6 near Garstang after cocaine seized from car

By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Dec 2024, 10:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The driver of a car that police stopped on the M6 near Garstang was arrested on suspicion of a drug offence.

Police said that at around 1pm on Monday December 16 they stopped a black Volvo V70 travelling northbound on the M6, near Garstang.

The driver was spoken to and the car was searched under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whilst searching the vehicle officers found a large quantity of cocaine.

The driver, a 47-year-old man from Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He was taken into custody.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice