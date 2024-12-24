Man, 47, arrested on M6 near Garstang after cocaine seized from car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The driver of a car that police stopped on the M6 near Garstang was arrested on suspicion of a drug offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that at around 1pm on Monday December 16 they stopped a black Volvo V70 travelling northbound on the M6, near Garstang.

The driver was spoken to and the car was searched under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst searching the vehicle officers found a large quantity of cocaine.

The driver, a 47-year-old man from Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He was taken into custody.