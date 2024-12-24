Man, 47, arrested on M6 near Garstang after cocaine seized from car
The driver of a car that police stopped on the M6 near Garstang was arrested on suspicion of a drug offence.
Police said that at around 1pm on Monday December 16 they stopped a black Volvo V70 travelling northbound on the M6, near Garstang.
The driver was spoken to and the car was searched under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act.
Whilst searching the vehicle officers found a large quantity of cocaine.
The driver, a 47-year-old man from Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
He was taken into custody.