Man, 43, arrested and charged with burglaries in Lancaster city centre
Police said on Tuesday September 2, with help from the community, Anthony White, 43 of no fixed abode, was located by police and arrested.
White was interviewed and ultimately charged with five attempted burglaries, one burglary, one theft and one public order offence.
White has been remanded into prison pending his trial at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday October 1 2025.
A police spokesman said: “PC Shaun Foster and PC Sian Seddon, the two city centre police officers, ask businesses to continue to report any suspicious activity, attempted breaks or burglaries to the police so they can be thoroughly investigated.”