Man, 43, arrested and charged with burglaries in Lancaster city centre

By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Sep 2025, 09:54 BST
A man has been charged with burglaries and attempted burglaries in Lancaster city centre.placeholder image
A man has been charged with burglaries and attempted burglaries in Lancaster city centre.
A man has been arrested and charged after a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries in Lancaster city centre.

Police said on Tuesday September 2, with help from the community, Anthony White, 43 of no fixed abode, was located by police and arrested.

Most Popular

White was interviewed and ultimately charged with five attempted burglaries, one burglary, one theft and one public order offence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

White has been remanded into prison pending his trial at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday October 1 2025.

A police spokesman said: “PC Shaun Foster and PC Sian Seddon, the two city centre police officers, ask businesses to continue to report any suspicious activity, attempted breaks or burglaries to the police so they can be thoroughly investigated.”

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice