Man, 42, threatened to fight officers at Lancaster train station after report of strange behaviour

Lancaster train station where a man theatened to hit officers after a report of strange behaviour.

British Transport Police said about the incident: “Officers at Lancaster were approached by a woman who was concerned for her 15-year old daughter who was on a train arriving at the station.

“A man sat near her had been behaving strangely toward her so she’d called her mum.

“Upon arrival officers went to speak to him and he became aggressive, threatened to fight the officers, then suddenly stood up and drew back his clenched fist.

“He was stopped in his tracks when pepper spray was deployed.

“The 42-year old man from Slough was arrested and taken into custody.

“After a night in a cell he was interviewed and charged with two public order offences.

“He was bailed to court with conditions not to enter or travel on the railway.

“At court he was given a 12 month community order with 50 hours unpaid work and has to pay a £114 victim surcharge.”

The incident happened in April, police said.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “If you’re travelling on the railway and need police assistance, you can contact BTP via our #RailwayGuardian app. It even allows you to send us photos and mobile phone footage.