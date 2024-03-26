Man, 41, arrested on suspicion of theft after suitcase stolen from train at Lancaster
A police investigation into the theft of a suitcase from a train at Lancaster in February has led to the identification of a suspect.
BTP Lancashire said that officers attended an address in Preston and arrested a 41-year-old man.
He has been interviewed and bailed.
