Man, 40, arrested on suspicion of burglary after spate of break-ins at market town near Lancaster

The man in his 40s who is local to Settle was detained and questioned by police.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Last week police confirmed there had been a significant police response following a spate of burglaries in Settle, with high-visibility patrols and extra resources in the area.

Patrols in the area will continue and police would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to officers.