Man, 40, arrested on suspicion of burglary after spate of break-ins at market town near Lancaster

Police investigating break-ins at a market town near Lancaster have arrested a man on suspicion of burglary.

By Michelle Blade
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The man in his 40s who is local to Settle was detained and questioned by police.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Last week police confirmed there had been a significant police response following a spate of burglaries in Settle, with high-visibility patrols and extra resources in the area.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of burglary after a spate of break-in at a market town near Lancaster.
Patrols in the area will continue and police would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to officers.

Call 101 or in an emergency dial 999.