Man, 38, arrested after spate of Morecambe town centre burglaries
Police have arrested a man after a spate of burglaries in Morecambe town centre.
A police spokesman said: “We are pleased to report we have a 38-year-old local man in custody who is assisting us with our enquiries relating to the spate of commercial burglaries around the town centre.
"Please can we remind business premises to ensure they are locked and secured and any cash is removed from the premises.
“As always, thank you for your help and information you provide us.”