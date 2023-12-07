News you can trust since 1837
Man, 36, arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at former Supaskips site in Lancaster

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of arson following the report of a fire at the former A1 SupaSkips site on Port Royal Avenue in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Dec 2023, 16:58 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 17:11 GMT
Police said the 36-year-old man was arrested yesterday (December 6) at an address in Lancaster and has now been bailed.

Enquiries are ongoing.

A multi-agency response to the fire, which broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 3), is continuing.