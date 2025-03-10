Man, 35, due in court after Morecambe business burglaries

By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Mar 2025, 12:18 BST
Police arrested a man on suspicion of burglary of a Morecambe business.

Police said they were called at 4.26pm on Friday (March 7) to Balmoral Avenue, Heysham, to a report of a man being seen with a baseball bat in the street.

Police attended and a man was arrested at 4.41pm on suspicion of burglary of a non-dwelling.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Leigh McGinley, 35, of Thornton Road, Morecambe, has been charged with burglary of the Boardwalk pub, Morecambe, attempted burglary of Ralphy’s café, Morecambe, and theft from a shop.

McGinley has been remanded in custody to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today (Monday).

