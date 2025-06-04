Man, 34, arrested in Morecambe on suspicion of child sexual assaults

Lancashire Police Specialist Operations team responded to incidents in Morecambe and Preston over the last day or so.

A police spokesman said: “Shortly before 3am this morning, (Wednesday) officers signalled for a moped to stop in the Ashton area of Preston.

"The moped didn’t stop, instead leading our officers on a pursuit through the area.

"The moped was later stopped in the Larches area, and a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

“Earlier in the night, we stopped a vehicle on Moss Road in Morecambe.

"We discovered that the man in the vehicle was in fact wanted for offences in Bedfordshire.

"A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault on a child.

"He was further arrested for driving whilst disqualified and the vehicle was seized.

“We received a report of a robbery in Preston at around 9.20pm. It was reported that a man had threatened staff with a knife after stealing items from the store.

"With the help of PD Woody, the man, age 19, was detained and arrested on suspicion of robbery.”

Police said that PD Woody and his handler later stopped a vehicle on Stanley Street in Preston following a report that it was driving erratically.

The driver gave a positive drug wipe for cannabis. A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Another vehicle was stopped on New Hall Lane, Preston, where the driver gave a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Shortly before 10am yesterday, officers spotted and pursued a BMW in Preston. The car was later located, and a taxi was stopped.

Two men were searched and arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and dangerous driving.

A police spokesman said: “We take any reports of crime on our roads very seriously. If you have a crime to report, or if you spot someone committing crimes on our roads, call 101.

"If a crime is in action, call 999 straight away.”