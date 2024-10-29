Man, 33, jailed after stealing high value car parts from vehicles at Kendal Calling music festival

A man has been sentenced to three years in prison after he stole high value car parts from vehicles parked at Kendal Calling music festival in 2023.

Louis McCabe, 33, of Walter Grove, St Helens, was sentenced today (October 29) at Carlisle Crown Court for three counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

The court heard how at around 2am on July 29 2023, a member of the public filmed clips of a van being used to steal parts from vehicles parked in unattended vehicles at Lowther Park, which was the site for Kendal Calling music festival.

This footage was sent to police who, alongside site security and police dogs, conducted an area search.

During the search, a Land Rover Discovery was located with damage to its window and headlights and the grill missing. The damage was estimated to be worth over £4000.

Police then located a van nearby which matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

The van was seized and inside officers located a stolen tent box and the headlights and grill from the Land Rover.

Officers also found other stolen items within the van including tools, cash vehicle keys and a mobile phone.

The keys found were then linked to vehicles owned by McCabe and officers began enquiries to locate and arrest him.

On July 30, officers located McCabe in a vehicle on the M6 Southbound and he was arrested on suspicion of theft.

PC Stewart Green, Eden Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I hope this sentence provides reassurance to the community that action will be taken against those targeting personal property.

“The theft of vehicle parts will not be tolerated and those that engage in these activities face a police investigation and prosecution.

“Our neighbourhood policing teams continue to be proactive in disrupting this behaviour by conducting patrols, providing crime prevention advice, and targeting those involved in this type of crime.”