Man, 32, arrested after two people assaulted at house in Lancaster
A man was arrested after an assault at a house in Lancaster.
Police said they were called at 4.24am on July 12 to an address in Chestnut Grove, Lancaster, to a report of assault.
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital for treatment to a laceration on his eyebrow and facial injuries.
A woman in her 40s also suffered toe injuries.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two offences of Section 18 GBH and criminal damage to a dwelling house.
He’s since been released on bail with conditions pending further enquiries.