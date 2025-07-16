Man, 32, arrested after two people assaulted at house in Lancaster

A man was arrested after two people were assaulted at a house in Lancaster.

Police said they were called at 4.24am on July 12 to an address in Chestnut Grove, Lancaster, to a report of assault.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital for treatment to a laceration on his eyebrow and facial injuries.

A woman in her 40s also suffered toe injuries.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two offences of Section 18 GBH and criminal damage to a dwelling house.

He’s since been released on bail with conditions pending further enquiries.