Man, 30, released on bail after firearms arrest at house in Morecambe
A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Police arrested the man at a house on Beaufort Road, Morecambe on Wednesday whilst conducting a search.
Police said the search of the house had now been completed.
Eyewitnesses saw armed police and a large number of police vehicles at the scene last week.