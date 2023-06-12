News you can trust since 1837
Man, 30, released on bail after firearms arrest at house in Morecambe

A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Police have released a 30-year-old man on bail after a firearms arrest in Morecambe.Police have released a 30-year-old man on bail after a firearms arrest in Morecambe.
Police arrested the man at a house on Beaufort Road, Morecambe on Wednesday whilst conducting a search.

Police said the search of the house had now been completed.

Eyewitnesses saw armed police and a large number of police vehicles at the scene last week.