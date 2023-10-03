Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Lancaster after police appeal
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Lancaster after a police appeal.
By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Last week police asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Church Street, Lancaster between 4pm and 4.30pm on Monday, September 25.
Police said today that a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and is in custody.
Police want to thank everyone who shared the appeal.
