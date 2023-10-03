Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Lancaster after police appeal

Police arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault after an appeal.

Last week police asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Church Street, Lancaster between 4pm and 4.30pm on Monday, September 25.

Police said today that a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and is in custody.

Police want to thank everyone who shared the appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...