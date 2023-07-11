Man, 27, arrested for criminal damage after threatening to set fire to building in Morecambe

Police attended the scene and cordoned off a section of Regent Road and surrounding roads.

An eyewitness at the scene said police were trying to negotiate the man out of the flat as he threw rocks and furniture at them.

A police vehicle was damaged.

Regent Road in Morecambe where police were called to reports a man was threatening to set fire to a building. Picture from Google Street View.

A 27-year-old man from Morecambe was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a vehicle and remains in custody.