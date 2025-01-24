Man, 22, arrested on suspicion of drug driving after road traffic collision in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision on Kingsway, Lancaster at 10.06pm on January 23.

An eyewitness said on Facebook last night: “Avoid the back of the baths, there has been an accident near B & M. Traffic is at a standstill but allowed to turn round and go over Bulk.”

Police said one vehicle was involved which was damaged and there were no injuries.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs and is currently in custody.