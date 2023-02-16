Man, 19, arrested on Lancaster train for abduction of 16-year-old girl
A homeless 19-year-old man was arrested on a train at Lancaster for child abduction.
By Michelle Blade
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted 16 hours ago: “A 19-year old man of no fixed abode was arrested on a train at Lancaster for child abduction.
“He had been on the run with a 16-year old girl from Essex since February 7, everywhere from Bournemouth to Edinburgh.
"We returned her home.
"He was recalled to prison.”