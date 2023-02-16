News you can trust since 1837
Man, 19, arrested on Lancaster train for abduction of 16-year-old girl

A homeless 19-year-old man was arrested on a train at Lancaster for child abduction.

By Michelle Blade
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted 16 hours ago: “A 19-year old man of no fixed abode was arrested on a train at Lancaster for child abduction.

“He had been on the run with a 16-year old girl from Essex since February 7, everywhere from Bournemouth to Edinburgh.

"We returned her home.

Lancaster railway station. Picture from Google Street View.
"He was recalled to prison.”