Man, 19, arrested by police from Lancaster on suspicion of criminal damage and assault

A man was arrested in Bacup on suspicion of criminal damage and assault. PA Photo: Chris Young. HANDCUFFS

Police said that following a full admission in interview, and after liaising with the victim, he will be given a conditional caution.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: "Officers from #Lancaster attended an address in #Bacup and #arrested a 19-year old male who was wanted for criminal damage to a taxi and an assault on the driver.

"Following a full admission in interview, and after liaising with the victim, he will be given a Conditional Caution.”