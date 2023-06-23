Make your way around Morecambe Bay in a low carbon way with new route planner

https://www.waysaroundthebay.org.uk/ is a resource for those who want to walk, cycle or head out on a wheelchair or all-terrain mobility scooter with a route planner as the central feature providing the details people need to make informed decisions.

But not only that, it's a tool for inspiration for route suggestions and stories from locals who've overcome barriers to getting outdoors.

The website is among the first to offer an e-bike routing facility and allows people to plan their days out according to personal requirements by searching routes for level of difficulty, length but also facilities and services such as cafes, pubs, attractions, shops, places to stay, public transport and loos.

Walkers and person on an all-terrain mobility scooter (Tramper) at Sunderland Point. Picture by Wildey Media.

There are also options to find linear routes or circular cycling routes.

The Bay's flagship cycling route, the Bay Cycle Way is featured with shorter rides spurring off and around it, highlighted as recommended leisure routes.

The site also promotes a series of beautiful Bay walks which take in the best viewpoints and accessible routes, all clearly described.

Jo Haughton, the charity's Marketing and Communications Officer said: “We hope the website will help break down some of the barriers to enjoying outdoor spaces around the Bay by providing the tools for those that need a helping hand.

Two people with bikes at Kents Bank Station, near Grange-over-Sands. Photo by Wildey Media.

"With an expanding Tramper hire network and the re-starting of the E-bike network, the site will offer something for everyone - not just the seasoned outdoor enthusiast.”

The launch of the website is just the start, forming part of the Ways Around The Bay initiative which aims to establish Morecambe Bay as a centre for walking, cycling and exploring the Bay in low carbon ways.

The programme includes Bay Lines- Beach of Dreams, a creative journey around 120 miles of the Bay with associated events, as well as 'Get Cycling Morecambe Bay' from Tuesday June 27 - Sunday July 2 to encourage less-confident cyclists or those new to cycling to get on a bike.

