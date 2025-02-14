Make your own police dog at Lancaster museum

PD Harry. Picture from Morecambe Area Police.

Looking for some free, fun activities for the kids this half term?

The Lancashire Police Museum at Lancaster Castle is hosting another free half term craft activity...time to make your own dog!

Make a toilet roll dog or paint your own police dog.

The activities are on Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21, from 10.30am to noon and 1.30pm to 3pm both days.

It is free of charge and no booking is needed.

For more information, please visit https://lancashirepolicemuseum.co.uk/whats-on/