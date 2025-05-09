‘Make Do And Mend’ at Lancaster University Library to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day
Learn how to mend broken items, use a haybox cooker and/or repair clothing at this event, on May 15 from 2pm to 7.30pm, which is organised by the Library’s Special Collections
and Archives team.
The ‘Make do and Mend’ campaign was introduced by the British government to save resources during World War Two.
Between 2pm and 4pm, a team from the locally-based community workshop Lancaster Makerspace will be based in the University Library’s Archives Research Centre offering
skilled help to mend any broken items which would otherwise be thrown away.
The session will also include a talk at 2.30pm explaining the Haybox cooking method promoted by the Ministry of Food during the War.
Between 6pm and 7pm, the Archives Research Centre will host a ‘Stitch Club’, where you can learn to mend your well-loved clothes.