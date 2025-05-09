‘Make Do And Mend’ at Lancaster University Library to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special ‘Make Do And Mend Day’ to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two will be held at Lancaster University Library.

Learn how to mend broken items, use a haybox cooker and/or repair clothing at this event, on May 15 from 2pm to 7.30pm, which is organised by the Library’s Special Collections

and Archives team.

The ‘Make do and Mend’ campaign was introduced by the British government to save resources during World War Two.

Between 2pm and 4pm, a team from the locally-based community workshop Lancaster Makerspace will be based in the University Library’s Archives Research Centre offering

skilled help to mend any broken items which would otherwise be thrown away.

The session will also include a talk at 2.30pm explaining the Haybox cooking method promoted by the Ministry of Food during the War.

Between 6pm and 7pm, the Archives Research Centre will host a ‘Stitch Club’, where you can learn to mend your well-loved clothes.

Throughout the day, there will also be a display of memorabilia materials from the Patten Second World War Collection.

Coinciding with the Library’s events to mark Mental Health Awareness week, the team will encourage students, staff and the general public to take time out of their day to visit the special event.

May 15 is also mental health #wearitgreenday so attendees are invited to wear something green and post on Instagram.