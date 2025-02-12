Major safety improvement work done at M6 junction near Kendal after fatal crashes

Safety improvements have been made at a junction of the M6 where there have been a number of serious accidents.

The work has been completed and has resulted in a number of preventative measures being put in place at Junction 37.

It follows a series of accidents including most recently a crash between a bus and a car in September 2024 after which two women lost their lives.

This was the latest fatal accident to happen at the junction. In July 2024, a motorcycle passenger died and the rider was seriously injured in a collision.

The A684 Kendal to Sedbergh road where it meets junction 37 of the M6 Motorway. Enhanced road markings have been put in place after a number of fatal road traffic collisions during 2024: 21 November 2024 STUART WALKER/WESTMORLAND AND FURNESS COUNCIL Copyright Stuart Walker Photography 2024

Westmorland and Furness Council Council worked with Cumbria Constabulary and National Highways to identify and introduce measures which they hoped would change driver behaviour, and reduce the risk of further incidents.

The following action was taken and measures put in place by December 2024:

*Westmorland & Furness Council – Upgrades on the A684 including the introduction of double white centre lines to prohibit overtaking, upgraded road studs, yellow ‘rumble strips’, red high friction banding and SLOW markings across 500 metres of road.

*National Highways – Upgrade of junction to STOP layout with relevant signs and road markings on both North and South exit slip roads, carriageway resurfacing, and road marking improvements on the exit slip roads.

*Cumbria Police – Roads Policing proactivity and adoption of ‘high-harm’ area patrolling.

Inspector Jack Stabler of Cumbria Police, Chair of the Road Safety Partnership, said: “This is a brilliant example of partnership collaboration, with agencies coming together and all looking at steps they can each take to reduce harm at a location.

“Since the prevention measures were implemented, there have been no significant collisions at Junction 37.

“Cumbria Road Safety Partners meet on a monthly basis with the strategic aim of keeping you safe on our road network.”

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge wrote to National Highways last September asking them to make junction 37 safer.

"I am absolutely appalled that it is taking multiple fatalities to get National Highways to pay attention," she said.

“The road layout in its current form causes incidents which have catastrophic impact on constituents' lives and I expect immediate action to reduce the risk while a more permanent solution is found."