Major route into Torrisholme from busy Morecambe roundabout to be closed for three weeks

A major route into Torrisholme will be closed for around three weeks for roadworks.

A road closed sign has been put up at The Shrimp Roundabout saying ‘Road ahead closed from June 16’.

On the Lancashire County Council roadworks bulletin, it says Hall Drive in Morecambe will be closed from June 16 until July 4.

The road closure will be from outside 6, Hall Drive to the junction of Lancaster Road.

Cadent Gas Limited are replacing a 50m gas main with associated services and connections.