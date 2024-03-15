Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The work will include improvements to paving, creating level access and installing an electric supply to facilitate events.

Lancaster BID said that Lancaster City Council successfully obtained grant funding via the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), and in conjunction with Lancaster Civic Vision and in partnership with Lancaster BID, the works will be completed.

A spokesman for Lancaster BID said: “Part of the main conditions of the funding that Lancaster City Council have obtained, requires work to be undertaken to assist in creating the improvements to the main flagged areas, allowing all users the ability to access the square safely whether able-bodied, experiencing mobility issues, or are using prams or push chairs.

“Although the existing camber to allow drainage via the central soak off grates in the centre of the square will be required to remain, works will be carried out to provide an improved, levelling of this surface.

"There are a number of the existing York stone flags that have damaged, are uneven due to issues with pointing, or are deemed unsafe to remain.

“Repair or removal of any damaged / broken flags will be carried out, re-purposing heritage assets, and will be re-pointed with the appropriate mortar which is not only in keeping with the York stone, but also compliant with any conditions as set by Lancaster City Council’s Conservation team, due to the Conservation Area status.”

Lancaster BID is working alongside colleagues in Lancashire County Council Highway’s Department to implement two dropped kerb areas on the road to allow increased access to Sun Square itself, and the works are currently planned to be undertaken in April due to scheduled work commitments.

A spokesman for Lancaster BID said: “Work has already been carried out to improve the appearance of the lime tree situated within the square.

“An electrical supply will also be installed into the square, allowing for additional access enabling power and lighting to be provided for any event that may take place.

"The supply will be accessed via a lockable socket, where a metered supply can be obtained.”

Lancaster BID said considerations are being made in terms of what can be done to improve the look of the square, which includes items such as seating, litter / recycling provision, bin stores and lighting.

They said pedestrian access, safety, and respectful consideration of every-day business movements will be maintained by the contractors undertaking the works.

A spokesman for Lancaster BID said: “One of the key purposes of undertaking the improvements is to assist in the conservation of the area which we hope will increase footfall into the city centre, increase money spent in the local economy and retain the conservation element of this historic square.”

The works were scheduled to start between March 4-11 for two-three weeks.