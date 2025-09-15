Major Lancaster roundabout reopens after collision
A Lancaster roundabout has now reopened after a collision earlier this morning (Monday).
Stagecoach Cumbria @StagecoachCNL posted on X four hours ago: “#Lancaster #pointer roundabout. Due to an accident 1A /1/ 100/ 40/41/42 are diverting via Bowerham and Wyresdale Rd into Lancaster from University
“We will update you when it reopens.”
Stagecoach Cumbria @StagecoachCNL posted on X three hours ago: #LancasterPointer roundabout is now reopened and services will resume normal routes.”
Police said it was a damage only collision on South Road, Lancaster.