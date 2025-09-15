Major Lancaster roundabout reopens after collision

By Michelle Blade
Published 15th Sep 2025, 10:51 BST
Pointer roundabout in Lancaster was closed due to a collision on South Road.placeholder image
Pointer roundabout in Lancaster was closed due to a collision on South Road.
A Lancaster roundabout has now reopened after a collision earlier this morning (Monday).

Stagecoach Cumbria @StagecoachCNL posted on X four hours ago: “#Lancaster #pointer roundabout. Due to an accident 1A /1/ 100/ 40/41/42 are diverting via Bowerham and Wyresdale Rd into Lancaster from University

Most Popular

“We will update you when it reopens.”

Stagecoach Cumbria @StagecoachCNL posted on X three hours ago: #LancasterPointer roundabout is now reopened and services will resume normal routes.”

Police said it was a damage only collision on South Road, Lancaster.

Related topics:LancasterCumbriaStagecoachPolice
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice