The branch at 38, Market Street, Lancaster will close on April 25.

The building occupied by the bank is currently listed online for sale at the price of £1.3M.

A Barclays customer has received a letter informing them of the closure and the letter states that customers can go to the nearest branch which is Preston or Kendal.

A customer uses an ATM machine outside a branch of a Barclays bank in central London. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Barclays has said the closure is due to the changing habits of customers who now mainly use online or telephone banking.

Barclays have said they looked carefully at how the branch has been used and how customers are banking in other ways.

They said 93% of people who use the Lancaster branch have also banked using the app, online and by phone in 2022.

Less than 10 customers used the branch regularly as the only way to do their banking.

And 9% of the branch’s customers have used nearby branches in the last 12 months.

The bank said they plan to open a 'Barclays Local' cashless banking site in Lancaster, so they will still have a presence in the city.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, with the majority of people preferring to bank online, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

"This is reflected at Lancaster, where we are delivering new ways to support our customers and the community with options for those who need in-person services.

“In Lancaster we plan to open a Barclays Local – a cashless banking site where customers can meet a colleague face-to-face for banking support, as they would in a branch and without the need to travel.

"We are currently working with the local community to identify a suitable location and will announce details once confirmed.”

Barclays also said that customers could use an app, telephone banking, online banking and video banking, as well as make transactions at the Post Office in Lancaster.

There are cash machines at Lloyds, 49 Market Street, Lancaster LA1 1JH and HSBC, 35 Market Street, Lancaster LA1 1JQ.