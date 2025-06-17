Major investment and new management at Lancaster city centre flats development

One of Lancaster’s most prominent apartment developments has undergone a remarkable transformation following major investment and a new management approach led by a Manchester-based landlord in late 2022.

In October 2022, Bridge Square apartments were at the centre of complaints by residents who encountered mould, leaks, broken fire alarms and lights that needed repairing.

The 100-apartment development near the city centre at the former Kingsway Baths and bus depot, changed ownership in late 2022 when it was acquired from Irwell Valley Housing Association.

Since the new ownership and the involvement of local agent Parkinson Property, the building has seen a major revival.

The new owners have invested several hundred thousand pounds into the development and residents have praised the noticeable improvements in both the building’s appearance and its daily management.

One of the most visible improvements came in June 2023 with the launch of a staffed concierge reception, providing weekday on-site support for maintenance queries, deliveries and resident needs.

The concierge also oversees a newly installed 24-hour CCTV system, significantly enhancing security across the building.

Further upgrades include refurbished communal areas, improved lighting, replacement of damaged post boxes and redesign of the bin and bike storage areas.

Vacant apartments are being fully refurbished before being re-let, raising the overall standard of accommodation on offer.

Residents have welcomed the changes. “It’s a breath of fresh air,” said one long-term tenant. “You report something and it actually gets done. The building feels more professional and looked after.”

Another added, “Having someone on-site makes a big difference. The delivery system is brilliant and everything feels cleaner and safer.”

Parkinson Property, appointed by the landlords to manage the site, has been praised for its visible, hands-on presence and prompt handling of resident concerns.

A spokesperson for the landlord said, “We have worked closely with Parkinson Property from day one to raise the standard of living and make lasting improvements. It has been a genuine team effort and our focus remains on making Bridge Square a place residents feel proud to call home.”

More improvements are planned over the coming years, with continued investment aimed at enhancing comfort, safety, and the long-term future of the building.