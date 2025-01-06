Major improvement work set to start at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Work is set to begin early this year and involves the introduction of cutting-edge technology to improve energy efficiency and further reduce emissions.
A key aspect of the project is the installation of a state-of-the-art cremator and an advanced filtration system, which will reduce gas consumption by 70%.
The crematorium’s chapel will also undergo a full refurbishment in a bid to create a more modern and comforting space for families to honour their loved ones.
The crematorium will remain fully operational throughout the upgrade process, with all services continuing as usual.
Jayne Pearce, Business Leader at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium, said: “Our priority has always been to provide compassionate care to the families we serve. These improvements not only ensure we continue to deliver exceptional service but also reflect our commitment to sustainability.
“We understand the importance of preserving the peaceful atmosphere families expect. I want to reassure everyone that all services will be unaffected, and all work will be carried out behind the scenes.”
Alongside infrastructure improvements, Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium continues to champion community-driven environmental initiatives.
Recent projects include the installation of two working beehives in partnership with the North West Beekeepers Association, the planting of fruit trees to establish a small orchard and the development of two wildflower gardens to promote local biodiversity.
These projects contributed to the site’s recent Gold award at the North West Britain in Bloom competition.