British artist and UCLAN professor Lubaina Himid, who won the Turner Prize in 2017, opened the 'Facing the Past' exhibition at Judges' Lodgings Museum, which will look at Black Lancastrians living in the area in the 1700s.

A series of portraits have been commissioned from artist Lela Harris depicting historic individuals Thomas Anson, Frances Elizabeth Johnson, John Chance, Isaac Rawlinson, ‘Ebo Boy’ and Molly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster was once the fourth largest slave trading port in the country, and slave ships made 125 slaving voyages from the city to West Africa.

Some of the art on display at the exhibition at the Judges' Lodgings Museum in Lancaster.

Some of the furniture and portraits on display at the museum were bought by Lancaster families involved in the slave trade and the West Indies trade in goods produced by enslaved Africans in the Caribbean, such as sugar and rum.

Lynda Jackson, Museum Manager of Judges' Lodgings, said: "We are very proud to present this fantastic exhibition which shines a light on an important period of our history.

"It is a great coup for artists Lela Harris and Lubaina Himid to be involved in this project."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Waldman, Director of Art Fund, said: “The previously overlooked story of Lancaster’s Black history will be brought to light through this moving series of portraits by Lela Harris.

"I’m delighted that Art Fund has been able to support this important exhibition through our Reimagine grants programme, helping to deepen Judges’ Lodgings’ relationships with its community and engage new audiences."