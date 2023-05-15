Lancaster City Council said: “Due to ongoing emergency works on the road outside Lancaster Bus Station, stands 12 through to 20 will be closed until further notice.

"Please check the Stagecoach website for details of affected services here https://bit.ly/41ArO0C.”

Lancaster District Bus Users Group announced major disruption at the bus station on their Facebook page.

There is major disruption at Lancaster bus station due to ongoing emergency works.

They said: “From first bus to 7pm Monday to Saturday, the following will apply:

“Services 1, 1A, and 100 will NOT serve Lancaster Bus Station in both directions, unless a driver changeover.

“University bound services will serve Parliament Street, then the next stop will be George Street.

“Morecambe and Heysham bound services will serve George Street, then the next stop will be Lancaster Sainbury’s.

“Morecambe bound 40 and 41 services will NOT serve Lancaster Bus Station, unless a driver changeover.