News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school

Major disruption at Lancaster bus station due to roadworks

There is major disruption at Lancaster bus station due to ongoing emergency works on the road outside.

By Michelle Blade
Published 15th May 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read

Lancaster City Council said: “Due to ongoing emergency works on the road outside Lancaster Bus Station, stands 12 through to 20 will be closed until further notice.

"Please check the Stagecoach website for details of affected services here https://bit.ly/41ArO0C.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancaster District Bus Users Group announced major disruption at the bus station on their Facebook page.

There is major disruption at Lancaster bus station due to ongoing emergency works.There is major disruption at Lancaster bus station due to ongoing emergency works.
There is major disruption at Lancaster bus station due to ongoing emergency works.
Most Popular

They said: “From first bus to 7pm Monday to Saturday, the following will apply:

“Services 1, 1A, and 100 will NOT serve Lancaster Bus Station in both directions, unless a driver changeover.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“University bound services will serve Parliament Street, then the next stop will be George Street.

Morecambe and Heysham bound services will serve George Street, then the next stop will be Lancaster Sainbury’s.

“Morecambe bound 40 and 41 services will NOT serve Lancaster Bus Station, unless a driver changeover.

“Service 2X will use the bus stop on Chapel Street.”

Related topics:LancasterGeorge StreetLancaster City CouncilMorecambeFacebookStagecoach