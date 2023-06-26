Main railway line through Lancaster closed after man found dead on tracks

Police were called to Oxenholme this morning following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The West Coast Main Line between Lancaster and Oxenholme is currently closed in both directions due to the incident.

British Transport Police have issued a statement after a casualty was found on the tracks at Oxenholme.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Oxenholme railway station at 9.10am on June 26 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re assisting the emergency services after an incident this morning near Oxenholme on the West Coast main line.

