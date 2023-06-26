News you can trust since 1837
Main railway line through Lancaster closed after body found

A person has been found dead by emergency services on railway tracks near a Cumbrian town.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:01 BST

Police were called to Oxenholme this morning following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The West Coast Main Line between Lancaster and Oxenholme is currently closed in both directions due to the incident.

British Transport Police have issued a statement after a casualty was found on the tracks at Oxenholme.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Oxenholme railway station at 9.10am on June 26 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re assisting the emergency services after an incident this morning near Oxenholme on the West Coast main line.

“As this is causing delays to trains we’d urge people to check National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator for the latest travel information while we work to get the line reopen again as soon as we possibly can.”

