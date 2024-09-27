Mad Men actor adapting Morecambe Bay baby deaths book for the big screen
Jamie Thomas King, best known for starring in Mad Men and The Tudors, is penning a screenplay for Trust, a movie to be produced along with wife and Canadian actress Tamara Podemski as part of their newly-launched Blackbird Productions banner.
“Right now, I do not have intention to act in or direct the project. But yes, I became interested in the subject following Benjamin’s death and subsequent lawsuit,” King told The Hollywood Reporter.
In 2016, the preventable death of their second son, Benjamin, occurred five days after Tamara Podemski gave birth after a delayed caesarean section.
The star of Reservation Dogs and Outer Range at the time had been 14 days overdue and was rushed to the Royal United Hospital in Bath, Somerset, only for emergency surgery to be postponed.
Joshua’s Story, published in 2015, recounted James Titcombe’s son Joshua dying when he was only nine days old in 2008 at Furness General Hospital.
Joshua’s death, due in part to an infection missed by medical staff, prompted a landmark independent Morecambe Bay Investigation report in 2015 that pointed to medical failings causing the unnecessary deaths of three mothers and 16 babies.
The Morecambe Bay Investigation identified a number of issues that led to serious care failures, including poor working relationships between staff, and a lack of proper assessment of risks for mothers considering delivery at Furness General Hospital.