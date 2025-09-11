M6 northbound near Carnforth closed due to overturned HGV on fire

By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Sep 2025, 09:25 BST
The M6 northbound is closed between junction 37 Kendal and junction 39 Shap after an overturned HGV caught fire.placeholder image
The M6 northbound is closed between junction 37 Kendal and junction 39 Shap after an overturned HGV caught fire.
The M6 northbound is closed from junction 36 Crooklands to junction 39 Shap due to an overturned HGV which has caught fire.

This prevents access to junction 37 Killington Interchange (Kendal, Sedbergh A684) and junction 38 Tebay Interchange (Brough A685; Appleby B6260).

Most Popular

Traffic is now able to re-join the M6 at junction J38, although the official diversion route brings traffic back on at junction 39.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cumbria Fire & Rescue, Cumbria Police, National Highways Traffic Officers and contractors are on scene.

Lane three (of three) lanes are also closed on the southbound between junction 38 and junction 37.

Full diversion information at https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/m6-cumbria-northbound-overturned-vehiclevehicle-fire-carriageway-closed-between-j36-and-j38/

As a result, routes into Kendal area heavily congested including the A6, A591, A65 and A5284.

It’s also the second day of Westmorland Show today.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice