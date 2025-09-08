M6 near Lancaster reopens after earlier collision – but one lane still closed due to grass cutting

By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:20 BST
The M6 near Lancaster reopens after earlier collision - but one lane is still closed due to grass cutting.placeholder image
The M6 near Lancaster reopens after earlier collision - but one lane is still closed due to grass cutting.
The M6 northbound between junctions 33 and 34 which had been closed this morning (Monday) due to a road traffic collision, has reopened.

Police said on Facebook: “We let you know earlier that M6 Northbound between junctions 33 and 34 had closed due to a road traffic collision.

Most Popular

“We can now let you know that the road is open for you to travel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is still some residual traffic however that has built up and one lane is still closed due to ongoing grass cutting at the location.

“Thank you again for your patience and drive safely on your onward journeys.

Police said no-one was injured in the collision.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice