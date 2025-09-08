The M6 near Lancaster reopens after earlier collision - but one lane is still closed due to grass cutting.

The M6 northbound between junctions 33 and 34 which had been closed this morning (Monday) due to a road traffic collision, has reopened.

Police said on Facebook: “We let you know earlier that M6 Northbound between junctions 33 and 34 had closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We can now let you know that the road is open for you to travel.

“There is still some residual traffic however that has built up and one lane is still closed due to ongoing grass cutting at the location.

“Thank you again for your patience and drive safely on your onward journeys.

Police said no-one was injured in the collision.