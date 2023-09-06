Watch more videos on Shots!

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks.

• M6 from 9.30am September 11 to 3.30pm December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): southbound, junction 35 to 34, lane closures for boundary fence replacement.

