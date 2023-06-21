News you can trust since 1837
M6 lane closures: Lancaster and Morecambe motorists warned to expect delays

Drivers in and around Lancaster will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Debbie Butler
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm June 11 to 7pm June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 34, lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.

M6 junction 33.M6 junction 33.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 8pm June 20 to 9pm June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 33 to 35, lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.

• M6, from 8pm July 2 to 9pm July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

