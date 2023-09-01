M6 lane closures: Lancaster and Morecambe motorists warned roadworks could cause delays

National Highways is resurfacing and waterproofing the stretch of the motorway between junctions 32 and 33 of the M6.

The work will start on Sunday September 3, when the M6 northbound between junctions 32 and 33 will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Sunday September 4, two lanes of the northbound carriageway on the M6 between junctions 32 and 33 will be closed, with three lanes closing overnight between 8pm and 6am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Lancaster have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this weekend.

The traffic measures will ensure the safety of both road users and the workforce.

The open lanes will be narrower and therefore will have speed restrictions in place.

National Highways will also need to implement additional overnight closures to complete the work during the two-month period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When full closures are in place, traffic will be instructed to follow signed diversion routes.

The work will remain on this section of road until the end of October 2023.

National Highways Project Manager Cameron Newsham said: “We advise anyone planning to travel in this area to allow more time to get to their destination and plan their journeys to avoid any potential congestion.”

Live traffic information is always available at https://www.trafficengland.com/