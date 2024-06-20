M6 lane closures and 50mph zones warning to Lancaster motorists
The latest expected works list shows the following three closures which could cause delays.
• M6, until 11.59pm August 22, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 34, lane closures with 50mph speed limit for boundary fence replacement.
• M6, until 7pm June 27, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junction 33 to 35, lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.
• M6, from 8pm June 30 to 7pm July 9, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.
