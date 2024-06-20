M6 lane closures and 50mph zones warning to Lancaster motorists

By Debbie Butler
Published 20th Jun 2024, 10:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Drivers in and around Lancaster are being warned about National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

The latest expected works list shows the following three closures which could cause delays.

• M6, until 11.59pm August 22, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 34, lane closures with 50mph speed limit for boundary fence replacement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• M6, until 7pm June 27, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junction 33 to 35, lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.

M6 lane closures could cause delays.M6 lane closures could cause delays.
M6 lane closures could cause delays.

• M6, from 8pm June 30 to 7pm July 9, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.

Related topics:LancasterNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.