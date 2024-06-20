Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Lancaster are being warned about National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

The latest expected works list shows the following three closures which could cause delays.

• M6, until 11.59pm August 22, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 34, lane closures with 50mph speed limit for boundary fence replacement.

• M6, until 7pm June 27, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junction 33 to 35, lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.

M6 lane closures could cause delays.

• M6, from 8pm June 30 to 7pm July 9, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.