Lancaster's motorists are being warned of delays on the M6 as roadworks are carried out.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks.

• M6 from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am January 11 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): northbound and southbound, junction 38 to 32 – various lane closures and 50mph speed restriction for road marking and stud renewal.