M6 lane closures and 50mph zones warning to Lancaster motorists
Lancaster's motorists are being warned of delays on the M6 as roadworks are carried out.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks.
• M6 from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am January 11 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): northbound and southbound, junction 38 to 32 – various lane closures and 50mph speed restriction for road marking and stud renewal.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.