M6 lane and slip road closures: Lancaster and Morecambe motorists warned to expect delays

The closure is expected to cause delays of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start today (July 26).

• M6, from 8pm July 26 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 34 to 35, lane closures and entry slip road closure for survey works.

Drivers in and around Lancaster have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.