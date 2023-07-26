News you can trust since 1837
M6 lane and slip road closures: Lancaster and Morecambe motorists warned to expect delays

Drivers in and around Lancaster have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Debbie Butler
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read

The closure is expected to cause delays of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start today (July 26).

• M6, from 8pm July 26 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 34 to 35, lane closures and entry slip road closure for survey works.

Drivers in and around Lancaster have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

