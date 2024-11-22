Lune Valley history book published in aid of Lancaster hospice
Last year Wray historian David Kenyon wrote and published ‘The Lune Valley remembered, a photographic history of the people and places in and around a Lancashire valley’ and raised over £3,500 for the hospice from book sales.
The book was published to raise money for the hospice where his sister-in-law was cared for.
It was a collection of articles written by David Kenyon that have previously appeared in the nostalgia section of the Lancaster Guardian.
The new book ‘Echoes of the Lune Valley: a photographic journey’ a A Photographic History of the People and Places in and around a Lancashire Valley, contains fourteen chapters on the history of the Lune Valley.
These include fascinating stories such as Claughton Hall being moved stone by stone to a new location by C M Slinger and Sons of High Bentham.
Other topics include the discovery of an unexploded bomb during World War Two and articles about local industry and farming.
The book also features contributions from Michael Winstanley, who reflects on the restoration of St. James the Less church in Tatham by the Foster family; Susan Bull, who explores the rich
history of Hornby Castle; and Colin Miller, who shares his recollections of farming and schooling in the 1940s.
Complimenting the text are over one hundred quality photographs that really bring to life the people and places described.
The book is in memory of Yvonne Robinson 1945-2023.
Echoes of the Lune Valley will be available in time for Christmas and can be purchased from the following places:
Lancaster City Museum
St John’s Hospice, Lancaster
Caton Village Institute
Coach House Antiques & Art, 67 Main Street, Hornby
Hornby Post Office
High Bentham Post Office
In Wray at the Village Store and Greenfoot Garden & Gift Centre
Carnforth Bookshop
Kirkby Lonsdale Tourist Information Centre
The book will also be for sale at the Christmas book fair held in the Meeting Room, Central Library, Lancaster, on Saturday November 30
The book is priced at £15 and is sold in aid of St John’s Hospice, Lancaster.