Lune Valley history book published in aid of Lancaster hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A second book detailing the history of the Lune Valley is for sale in aid of St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year Wray historian David Kenyon wrote and published ‘The Lune Valley remembered, a photographic history of the people and places in and around a Lancashire valley’ and raised over £3,500 for the hospice from book sales.

The book was published to raise money for the hospice where his sister-in-law was cared for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a collection of articles written by David Kenyon that have previously appeared in the nostalgia section of the Lancaster Guardian.

Wray historian David Kenyon has written a second book on the history of the Lune Valley called 'Echoes of the Lune Valley: a Photographic Journey'.

The new book ‘Echoes of the Lune Valley: a photographic journey’ a A Photographic History of the People and Places in and around a Lancashire Valley, contains fourteen chapters on the history of the Lune Valley.

These include fascinating stories such as Claughton Hall being moved stone by stone to a new location by C M Slinger and Sons of High Bentham.

Other topics include the discovery of an unexploded bomb during World War Two and articles about local industry and farming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book also features contributions from Michael Winstanley, who reflects on the restoration of St. James the Less church in Tatham by the Foster family; Susan Bull, who explores the rich

Wray historian David Kenyon with nurse Sarah Gorst at St John's Hospice. David and Sarah are pictured with the front covers of the local history book David wrote last year, the proceeds of which were donated to the hospice.

history of Hornby Castle; and Colin Miller, who shares his recollections of farming and schooling in the 1940s.

Complimenting the text are over one hundred quality photographs that really bring to life the people and places described.

The book is in memory of Yvonne Robinson 1945-2023.

Echoes of the Lune Valley will be available in time for Christmas and can be purchased from the following places:

Lancaster City Museum

St John’s Hospice, Lancaster

Caton Village Institute

Coach House Antiques & Art, 67 Main Street, Hornby

Hornby Post Office

High Bentham Post Office

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Wray at the Village Store and Greenfoot Garden & Gift Centre

Carnforth Bookshop

Kirkby Lonsdale Tourist Information Centre

The book will also be for sale at the Christmas book fair held in the Meeting Room, Central Library, Lancaster, on Saturday November 30

The book is priced at £15 and is sold in aid of St John’s Hospice, Lancaster.