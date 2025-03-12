Lune Day Fest: a musical celebration for a great cause in Lancaster
The festival, part of the Music with the Mayor project, runs from 11am to 11pm and features a diverse lineup of local artists, showcasing the best of Lancaster’s vibrant music scene.
Tickets for this all-day event are just £10, with children under 14 entering for free.
All proceeds will go directly to Citizens Advice North Lancashire, a charity dedicated to helping the community by providing free, confidential advice to individuals facing challenges in their lives.
The Lune Day Fest is the latest instalment in a series of successful musical events held throughout the past year as part of the Music with the Mayor project.
Previous events have included ceilidh dances, sea shanties, and a festive Christmas disco, each bringing together the community in celebration of local talent.
Abi Mills, Mayor of Lancaster, expressed her excitement about the event, and said: “We are thrilled to bring you another fantastic day of music in the heart of our historic Town Hall.
" Please come along, whether for a few hours or the entire day, to enjoy the live performances in this beautiful setting.
"Not only will you have a great time, but you’ll also be supporting Citizens Advice North Lancashire, an incredible charity that supports so many of our residents.
"Let’s come together and make Lune Day Fest an unforgettable day of music and generosity!”
Tickets are available online now at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/74545? or you can simply rock up on the day.