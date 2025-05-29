Lunatraktors bring electrifying ‘broken folk’ sound to Morecambe

More Music Morecambe has an upcoming performance by the contemporary ‘broken folk’ duo, Lunatraktors, on Friday, June 13 at 6.30pm.

This event promises an evening of innovative music, reimagining traditional British folk.

Hailing from Margate, Lunatraktors comprise of choreographer and percussionist Carli Jefferson (she/her) and vocalist and researcher Clair Le Couteur (they/them).

The duo has captivated audiences with their unique fusion of post-punk, trip-hop, and queer cabaret, all while maintaining the essence of traditional folk music.

Lunatraktors are coming to More Music in Morecambe. Picture by Andrew Douglas Hastings Imagedrum.

"We’ve wanted to share our music in Morecambe since we started Lunatraktors eight years ago. Carli’s father was born in Morecambe, so Lancashire always feels like coming home,” said Clair.

Their debut album, This Is Broken Folk, recorded live in a viaduct arch by Ramsgate harbour, earned a spot in MOJO Magazine’s Top Ten Folk Albums of 2019.

Their second studio album, The Missing Star, reached number two in MOJO’s 2021 rankings.

Lunatraktors’ live shows are a sensory experience. Jefferson’s dynamic blend of tap dance, flamenco, and body percussion, developed during her time touring with Stomp (2001–2004), intertwines seamlessly with Le Couteur’s self-taught overtone singing and expansive three-plus octave range.

The result is a performance that is both visually and audibly arresting.

Their innovative approach has not gone unnoticed. The duo has been honored with the British Music Collection LGBTQ+ Composer Award (2021), the George Butterworth

Award (2022), and the EFDSS Alan James Bursary (2022).

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://moremusic.org.uk/whats-on/lunatraktors/

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness Lunatraktors’ groundbreaking performance that pushes the boundaries of folk music.