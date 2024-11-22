Lucky escape for driver whose car flipped onto its roof in village near Lancaster
Firefighters from Hornby were called to a road traffic collision involving one car on its roof near Wray.
They were called out in the early hours of today (November 22).
On arrival the driver had got themselves out of the car and had sustained no major injuries.
Police remained on scene whilst waiting for a recovery vehicle.
A spokesman for the fire service said: “With all the snow and ice we are having lately, please take extra care when driving.”