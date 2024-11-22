Lucky escape for driver whose car flipped onto its roof in village near Lancaster

The driver of this vehicle escaped with no major injuries after the vehicle flipped onto its roof in Wray.

Firefighters from Hornby were called to a road traffic collision involving one car on its roof near Wray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were called out in the early hours of today (November 22).

On arrival the driver had got themselves out of the car and had sustained no major injuries.

Police remained on scene whilst waiting for a recovery vehicle.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “With all the snow and ice we are having lately, please take extra care when driving.”