Love Local column: We speak to the owner of Lancaster's award-winning Quite Simply French restaurant with rooms

“Since 1996 people have visited our restaurant for beautifully created fresh food, with an accent on French cuisine but always rooted in Lancashire. The emphasis is on great ingredients from the area with local charm and stylish panache.

“Fresh lobster, oysters, escargot and seasonal fresh fish. A range of steak options, all British of course, alongside curated vegetarian options, will tempt anyone to visit again and again. Our team of chefs create dishes in batches, based on seasonal availability to provide an ever changing menu.

“Our four dreamy bedrooms nestle under the eaves with sumptuous beds clad in the finest cotton bedlinen. Romantic free-standing baths and rainfall showers come with plenty of hot water and Bath House toiletries.

Quite Simply French on St George's Quay, Lancaster.

"You’ll love the character, dictated by the old building and the designer furnishings, all handpicked by us to add a little ‘je ne sais quoi’ and adding to the sense of a boutique bolthole. Find vaulted ceilings showcasing original beams dating back to 1750, with chandeliers in every bedroom. Each of our five star boutique bedrooms is styled individually, all with its own unique character.

“We are the only five star hotel in Lancaster accredited by both The AA & Visit England. Our restaurant has also won an outstanding dining award. The two together make for a perfect Dinner, Bed & Breakfast getaway.

"QSF offers are available for all from early bird, Mussels & Steak, Champagne & Lobster, or our famous Sunday evening ‘Simply Squiffy’ menu including a bottle of wine each.

“A perfect Sunday lunch is a QSF Sunday lunch, two courses for £30 including our roast sirloin of Herefordshire beef, rare of course, duck fat roast potatoes and our famous bone marrow gravy.

"Our beautiful restaurant is aimed at providing a friendly fuss free service, where we pride ourselves on customer service and attention to detail, with booth seating, intimate lighting and perfect service.

“We have been Lancaster’s number one fine dining restaurant for over 27 years because we love what we do. Our guests and word of mouth are our success.