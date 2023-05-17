The funding will be used to support community events that focus on celebrating and commemorating our communities locally.

The ‘Windrush generation’ came to the UK from Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971. The MV Empire Windrush had arrived in Tilbury on June 22 1948, bringing workers from the Caribbean to help address a post-war labour shortage in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recognition of the 75th anniversary of Windrush Day, creative activities will acknowledge Lancashire’s Windrush Generation who contributed to the rebuilding of England, paving the way for future generations.

There will be drama workshops with Lancaster and Morecambe Primary Schools to mark the 75th anniversary of Windrush.

There will be drama workshops with Lancaster and Morecambe Primary Schools, film screenings, and an exhibition at Lancaster City Museum celebrating the activities and exploring with our community the role that museums and cultural institutions can play in conversations and movements engaging with Black heritage, race, and racism, the decolonial, and cultural heritage.

Carolyn Dalton, Lancaster City Council’s Museum Development Manager, said: “The positive contribution of the Windrush generation to re-building post-war Britain has often been little appreciated or understood. Lancaster City Museums are delighted to be working with the Dukes to promote engagement with this important part in the country’s history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Woodward, Head of Creative Communities at the Dukes, said: “This year’s National Windrush Day is of great significance as it marks the 75th anniversary of the Generation’s presence and contribution to the fabric of the country. We’re delighted to be working with Lancaster City Museum on what will be a historic celebration of Caribbean culture in Britain and look forward to giving our cultural spaces over to such an important anniversary as we join national celebrations of our shared history.”

There will be drama workshops with Lancaster and Morecambe Primary Schools to mark the 75th anniversary of Windrush.

There will be drama workshops with Lancaster and Morecambe Primary Schools to mark the 75th anniversary of Windrush.