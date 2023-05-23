Lost necklace with pendant found in town near Lancaster has been handed in to police
A gold coloured necklace lost in Bentham has been handed in to police.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:33 BST
The necklace has a pendant attached and anyone claiming it will need to describe that pendant.
The necklace was handed in at Skipton Police Station reference number: 12230088444.
If the necklace is yours, call police on 101 quoting the above reference number.