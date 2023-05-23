News you can trust since 1837
Lost necklace with pendant found in town near Lancaster has been handed in to police

A gold coloured necklace lost in Bentham has been handed in to police.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:33 BST

The necklace has a pendant attached and anyone claiming it will need to describe that pendant.

The necklace was handed in at Skipton Police Station reference number: 12230088444.

If the necklace is yours, call police on 101 quoting the above reference number.

A necklace found in Bentham has been handed in to police. Picture from North Yorkshire Police.A necklace found in Bentham has been handed in to police. Picture from North Yorkshire Police.
